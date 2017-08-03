Rohit Sharma returns home for medical test, to join Indian cricket team on Friday

Rohit Sharma on Thursday returned home for a scheduled check-up but will join the team on Friday. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma on Thursday returned home for a scheduled check-up but will join the team on Friday. (Source: AP)

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday travelled to Mumbai to undergo a scheduled medical check up and the news was confirmed by the BCCI in an official statement. In November, Rohit underwent a surgery on his right upper quadriceps tendon.

“The BCCI medical team confirms that batsman Mr. Rohit Sharma will undergo a scheduled medical check up, as a follow up after his recent surgery,” said the BCCI in a statement.

The statement further added that there was no health or fitness concern and the right-hander will be joining the team back in Sri Lanka on Friday.

“There is no health or fitness concern and Mr. Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai later today i.e. August 3, 2017, and will rejoin the team tomorrow i.e. August 4, 2017,” it added.

Rohit is with Team India on their tour of Sri Lanka where the Virat Kohli-led side is scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I. Kohli’s troops have already taken 1-0 lead in three-match Test series and began the second match in Colombo in a dominating manner.

At the end of first day’s play, India were 344/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara at 128* and Ajinkya Rahane at 103*. Earlier, after winning the toss, India elected to bat first. Sharma hasn’t played in the first two matches but played for India against Sri Lanka President’ XI earlier and scored 38 against them.

The right-handed batsman might not have been able to make a place in XI in Test matches so far but he would be expected to produce some fireworks while donning India’s coloured jersey. Rohit displayed his batting skills in limited overs format during the Champions Trophy 2017 where he notched up a hundred and two half-centuries for his team.

