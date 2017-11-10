Rohit Sharma reminds me of VVS Laxman, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Rohit Sharma reminds Satya Nadella of VVS Laxman. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma reminds Satya Nadella of VVS Laxman. (Source: PTI)

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella is someone who doesn’t follow cricket avidly but when he finds time to do so, the 50-year-old loves watching Rohit Sharma wield his willow to perfection. In a recent interview, Nadella, who has played cricket in his childhood, spoke to Times Now and said, “I love watching Rohit Sharma play, you know that follow through of his, his cover drives. He reminds me of VVS Laxman. When he (Rohit) is on song, I think he is just glorious to watch.”

The Microsoft CEO also said that skipper Virat Kohli is someone whom he admires a lot because he is very special. Expressing regret over the fact that he is unable to follow the sport regularly, Nadella said, “Unfortunately, I don’t have time, but I follow it through Cricinfo quite a bit, I love Test cricket. I think Virat Kohli is someone who is very special.”

“Their (Team India’s) fielding, the athleticism, the professionalism, is something else. It is fantastic to see the Indians play like Australians,” he added.

When asked who was his favourite player, he revealed that it was none other than R Ashwin. “I think R Ashwin is someone who can bowl six different balls in an over, with his variety of balls.”, Nadella said.

