Rohit Sharma recalls ODI debut, see pic

On this day in 2007, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma made his debut in ODI format against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The right-hander didn’t get a chance to bat as India chased down a revised target of 171 runs in 34.5 overs to win the match by 9 wickets.

Rohit took to social media and uploaded a picture of his remembering “the first day at office.”

Despite being considered as one of the most talented cricketers, Rohit wasn’t able to prove his worth in early stages of his career. But the decision of making him open the batting from former Indian captain MS Dhoni during ICC Champions Trophy 2013 turned tables for the right-handed batsman.

Rohit not only scored heaps of runs in the tournament but also played a crucial role in India’s successful campaign. But the right-handed batsman etched his name in history books in 2013 when he scored his first double ton to become only the third Indian to achieve the feat. Later on, Rohit smashed Australia in the seventh ODI of the bilateral series in Bangalore. India scored a total of 383/6 in 50 overs. Later, Australia were bundled out for 326 runs to hand India a win by 57 runs.

But the Mumbai player had a lot more to offer. A year later, Sharma scored the highest individual score by a batsman in an ODI. This time it was Sri Lanka who was at the receiving end. Rohit scored 264 runs to anchor India to a total of 404/5. The Men in Blue then dismissed the Lankan side for 251 to win the match by 153 runs.

Rohit Sharma has now become an integral part of the Indian side. He has so far played 158 ODIs and has scored 5435 runs.

