Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record of most ducks by an India player in T20I

Rohit Sharma has four ducks to his name in T20 international cricket. He is followed by former India seamer Ashish Nehra and veteran Yusuf Pathan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 22, 2018 2:08 pm
Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma duck, Virat Kohli, South Africa national cricket team, Twenty20 International, Cricket, indian express Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Junior Dala for the second time in the series.
India opener Rohit Sharma is one of the most feared batsmen in limited overs cricket. However, on Thursday, Sharma had the misfortune of etching his name in yet another unwanted record in the history of T20 cricket.This was after he was adjudged lbw for a first-ball duck off South African seamer Junior Dala. Incidentally, this was the fourth occasion when Sharma has been out for a duck, the most by an Indian cricketer. It was also the second time in the series that Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Dala.

Earlier, former India seamer Ashish Nehra and veteran Yusuf Pathan shared the record with both of them being dismissed three times for a duck.

The ongoing tour of South Africa has not been a memorable one for Rohit Sharma. While he did notch up a hundred in the 5th ODI at Port Elizabeth, in the rest of the series he could only manage 55 runs. In the Tests he had a horrible outing, scoring 78 runs in 4 innings. After scoring a hundred, Rohit had gone on to slam his critics and said,”I got out in three matches only, how can you say form is bad after three matches? You guys put people in good form after one match, and if somebody doesn’t have three good matches, you say he is in bad form,” said the 30-year-old Rohit.

