Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record of most sixes by an Indian in T20Is

Rohit Sharma slammed 89 off 61 balls. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma slammed 89 off 61 balls. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in T20 cricket and on Wednesday, the India opener demonstrated his prowess with the willow as he went on to register the most number of sixes -75 – by an Indian in T20 cricket. Sharma blasted his way to the record with the fifth six of his innings against Bangladesh in Colombo, thus eclipsing Yuvraj Singh’s tally of 74. Others players featuring on the list are – Suresh Raina (54 sixes), MS Dhoni (46) and Virat Kohli (41).

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy tri-series, skipper Rohit’s form was a cause of concern but he put all the doubts to rest with a fine innings of 89 off 61 balls. Sharma is renowned for his six-hitting abilities. Among the batsmen who have hit the most number of sixes in T20I innings for India, Sharma tops the list with 10 maximums.

Sharma also holds the record of most number of sixes in a calendar year. While the Mumbaikar has slammed 64 of them in 2017, AB De Villiers had hit 63 in 2015.

Furthermore, Rohit Sharma has also bettered Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most number of sixes in a year by an Indian. Tendulkar had slammed 52 of them in 1998 while Sharma hit 56 in 2017.

