Rohit Sharma breaks numerous records thanks to ‘lucky charm’

Rohit Sharma posted the joint-fastest hundred in T20 cricket on Friday with a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore. It put him in the same category as David Miller with such a rapidfire knock that left Sri Lanka well out of the game much before the final ball was bowled. He finished with 118 runs from 43 balls and had one person to thank for his mesmerising knock – his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Amid barrage of tweets and social media posts lauding Rohit and congratulating him for the heroic feat, comes an Instagram post from the Hitman himself which is probably the best of the lot. In the post which sees a selfie taken by Ritika, he is seen pointing at her from behind with the caption reading: “There you go, my lucky charm”.

Seems like the knock is a perfect gift for Ritika who celebrated her birthday on December 21 and received a warm wish from the right-handed batsman. In the tweet he wrote, “Generally if it’s someone’s birthday you’ll go try and be with them but that’s not the case with my Mrs, poor thing always travels to me on occasions and makes sure the travel time is well spent, very lucky to have a wife like her. Happy birthday love 💖 @ritssajdeh.”

Generally if it’s someone’s birthday you’ll go try and be with them but that’s not the case with my Mrs, poor thing always travels to me on occasions and makes sure the travel time is well spent, very lucky to have a wife like her. Happy birthday love 💖 @ritssajdeh — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 20, 2017

Touched by all the love pouring in! It still feels like a dream. I’m just happy to have been able to register a win for our team and make our special day a little more special for the Mrs ❤️ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 14, 2017

As far as milestones go, Rohit recently struck his third ODI double century which came on the day of their second wedding anniversary. The moment and the gesture that followed, left Ritika teary eyed. Later, in Mohali, Rohit said that the double century was a gift to his wife. Then he had said, “I’m happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special.”

Here are the records that Rohit broke on Friday:

# Equalled South Africa’s David Miller’s with fastest T20I hundred from 35 balls. Miller took same number of balls for his ton against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom on October 29, 2017

# Rohit’s 118 off 43 balls is the highest individual score by a captain in a winning cause in T20Is

# Rohit’s knock of 118 is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20Is

# Rohit has registered 64 sixes this year in international cricket, establishing a record, bettering South Africa’s AB de Villiers’ tally of 63 in 2015. He has the most sixes by a captain in a single game (10)

# Rohit is now the fifth player to hit two hundreds in T20Is alongside Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Colin Munro

# The 165-run first-wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma & Lokesh Rahul is the highest for India for any wicket in T20Is.

