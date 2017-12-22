India vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats: Rohit Sharma hits most sixes in international cricket in 2017

Rohit Sharma slammed a terrific hundred during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore on Friday. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma slammed a terrific hundred during the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore on Friday. (Source: PTI)

On a cold Friday evening, Indore witnessed an off-season shower, not rains but of fours and sixes. This was after Rohit Sharma blasted his way to the joint fastest hundred in T20I as India subsequently brought up its highest score in twenty-twenty cricket. Records tumbled like nine pins during India’s innings as both the openers – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma made merry by hammering the Lankan bowlers all around the park. Together they forged the highest opening partnership for India eclipsing the previous best of 163 by Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. This also took India to its highest score of 260 in T20I.

Rohit Sharma’s 100 of 35 balls, also saw him become the only India to score two T20I hundreds. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina have one each. Noticeably, his 108 of the 118 that Sharma scored came only in boundaries and sixes (12 fours and 10 sixes).

With the knock in Indore, not only does Rohit Sharma have the distinction of scoring the highest ODI score (264) but also highest T20I score for India. While his first fifty came in 23, his next came in just 12 balls.

Among the batsmen who have hit the most number of sixes in T20I innings for India, Sharma tops the list with 10 maximums.

Among Indian batsmen who have hit the most number of international hundreds in 2017, Rohit Sharma is now second on the list with 8 of them. Virat Kohli tops the charts with 11 of them.

After hitting 10 huge sixes Sharma now holds the record of most number of sixes in a calendar year. While the Mumbaikar has slammed 64 of them in 2017, AB De Villiers had hit 63 in 2015.

Furthermore, Rohit Sharma has also bettered Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most number of sixes in a year by an Indian. Tendulkar had slammed 52 of them in 1998 while Sharma now has 56.

As a team, India also recorded their record of most number of sixes (21) in an innings in T20I.

