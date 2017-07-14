Rohit Sharma receives customised WWE belt for IPL champions Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma received the specially designed WWE title belt for winning the IPL with Mumbai Indians. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma received the specially designed WWE title belt for winning the IPL with Mumbai Indians. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai Indians were promised a special gift from the WWE after winning the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League earlier in the year. Former 14-time WWE Champion and the current COO of WWE, Triple H had congratulated the IPL winners for securing their third title – more than any other team in the cash-rich league. ‘The Game’ had then also announced that the Mumbai Indians would be getting a surprise gift from one of the largest entertainment company’s in the world. And on Thursday, the gift arrived in Mumbai and it turned out to be a specially designed custom-made WWE title with logo of Mumbai Indians on both sides.

On Friday, Mumbai Indians captain and a vital cog in Mumbai’s title-winning unit posed with the title with the Mumbai sealine in the background. “This is unreal 😲thank you Triple-H and @wwe for sending this @mumbaiindians,” he wrote as caption.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians wrote, “The belt looks amazing 😎 in our skipper @rohitsharma45’s hands. Thank you, @tripleh and @wwe for this wonderful gesture. #CricketMeriJaan #mumbaiindians #mipaltan #mumbai #IPL #cricket #India #MI”.

John Terry had posed with the WWE title after Chelsea won the 2016-17 Premier League. (Source: WWE) John Terry had posed with the WWE title after Chelsea won the 2016-17 Premier League. (Source: WWE)

After Mumbai Indians had beaten Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of IPL 10 in May, Triple H, a day later, had tweeted, “Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia”. Rumour mill got involved and enthusiastically claimed that it would be a WWE Championship title – as was the case with Chelsea defender John Terry who was given a similar gift. Terry was presented the belt after Chelsea clinched the title. The former-England defender has now signed a contract with Championship side Aston Villa.

With the win against RPS in IPL 10 final, MI became the first team in IPL history to lift the trophy three times. Chasing 130 to win in Hyderabad, RPS faltered in the task with Mumbai scripting a dramatic turnaround to win the match and the title.

