Rohit Sharma recalls the time he wanted to punch Ravindra Jadeja during South Africa tour

Once Ravindra Jadeja almost put Rohit Sharma in trouble. (Source: File) Once Ravindra Jadeja almost put Rohit Sharma in trouble. (Source: File)

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is known as the “Hitman” in the cricketing world, recalled the time when he felt like punching teammate Ravindra Jadeja, during the South Africa tour. Speaking to Vikram Sathaye on the online chat show “What the Duck”, Ajinkya Rahane and Sharma talked about the time when Jadeja almost put their lives in danger during a jungle safari in the African nation.

Recalling the incident, Rahane said, “I remember many things during Safari and we had lots of fun. But one incident that took place was Cheetah walking. So, we thought that cheetah walking meant that we would be walking behind 2-3 cheetahs but we were actually in the jungle and we didn’t know what was around us. And, the moment we reached there -me, Radhika (Rahane’s wife), Ritika (Rohit’s wife), Rohit and Jadeja – reached the centre of the jungle, there were two cheetahs who had just caught a prey. And when all of us reached there, they turned around and looked at us.”

Further giving details into the incident, Sharma said that the incident was Jadeja’s fault. “It was because of Jadeja. He was making some weird noises and calling them. And we said, ‘What are you doing?! We are in a jungle. If the cheetahs see us, they will make us their prey. But it was the best experience of our lives,” the right-handed batsman said.

He further added that he wanted to punch the allrounder. “The moment Jadeja started making noises, those cheetahs turned around to look at us. At that time, only I know what was going through my mind. I looked at Jadeja angrily and I felt like punching him but then I thought that it is necessary to stay calm now,” the batsman added.

India played three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa. The Men in Blue won the limited-overs series but lost the Test series by 2-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd