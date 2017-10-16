Our aim is the 2019 World Cup and preparations are on, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had a good outing in the ODI series against Australia. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma had a good outing in the ODI series against Australia. (Source: AP)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has revealed that preparations for the upcoming cricket World cup in 2019 are well and truly on. Stating that the entire team is thinking in one direction, Rohit also divulged the reason behind team India’s continued success. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Rohit said that the men in blue have been playing together as a firm unit and this has contributed to their continued success.

“The way we are playing, credit goes to everyone. Because irrespective of whether you play for a city or country, you have to win a match and it is not an easy task. We have won six back-to-back series because we have played together as a unit,” Rohit said and added, “If you (the team) want to win a tournament, it not that that one or two players will perform and you will win. It is essential that everybody contributes as this is a team sport. We are going towards a goal and that I think is good for the team.

“The way the team is thinking that is in one direction, which is helping the side and everyone is contributing, not just one or two players,” Rohit added.

When asked if the goal was 2019 World Cup, Rohit said, “See, there is one and half year for the World Cup. Now, it will be too early for me to comment on it. Yes, our aim is the 2019 World Cup and the preparations are on.”

“Like our selectors, coach and captain have said the way our team is playing and the combination of the team have been made keeping the World Cup in mind. It is clear that what the team (management) wants from the players.”

On the upcoming series between India and Australia, Rohit said,”We haven’t thought what we will do. When we will reach the hotel then the preparations will start. Two days before we have finished a series. Our goal will be to beat any team whom we play against”.

