Rohit Sharma notches up third Test ton after 1472 days

Rohit Sharma scored his Test ton during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma scored his Test ton during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma marked his return to Test cricket with a breezy hundred against Sri Lanka on Sunday. His unbeaten 102 which came off 160 balls featured eight fluent boundaries and one huge six. Courtesy of his hundred and Virat Kohli’s double hundred India put up a mammoth 610/6 and piled on the misery over the visitors. Meanwhile, this was first hundred after a gap of 1472 days. His last century had come against the West Indies November 2013.

Rohit Sharma’s career in Test cricket has endured a start-stop phenomenon as he could never cement his spot in the Test side. However, he did make a sensational start to his Test career when he scored a century on debut in the first Test against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens. While Sharma has had a terrific career in ODIs, the same cannot be said about his performance in Test cricket. In 22 Tests that he has played Sharma has scored 1286 runs at an average of 40.19. If compared with ODI’s then in 171 matches he has hit 6207 runs at an average of 44.34 with 15 tons.

Rohit Sharma’s last played a Test for India against New Zealand in October 2016. After that, he was sidelined due to a thigh injury. Whether he is able to cement a place for the tour to South Africa, only time will tell.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd