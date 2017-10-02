Rohit Sharma moves up to 5th in ICC ODI Rankings, Virat Kohli No.1 batsman

Rohit Sharma scored 125 runs against Australia in Nagpur ODI. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma scored 125 runs against Australia in Nagpur ODI. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma gained four places to move up to number five in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen. He was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded India-Australia ODI series. This is the best ranking Rohit has achieved in his career. The Indian opener scored a fluent century in the final ODI against Australia and his 125-run innings helped him take his run tally in the series to 296 runs.

India beat Australia in the final ODI in Nagpur after chasing down 243-run target thanks to the brilliant century by Rohit. India attained the number rank in the ICC ODI Rankings for teams as they won the series 4-1.

Rohit, who has 790 ranking points, is now the second Indian batsmen to be in the top-5 for India. Captain Virat Kohli is still the top ranked batsmen in ICC rankings but Australia’s David Warner is closing-in on the top position after his good show in the ODI series.

Other Indian players who moved up in the rankings are Ajinkya Rahane and Kedar Jadhav. Rohit’s opening partner Rahane moved up four places to 24th spot in the rankings. Jadhav moved up eight places to number 36 in the world. This is his career-best rank.

In the bowling department, Axar Patel was the biggest gainer for India as he moved up from 10th place to seventh in the list for bowlers. Imran Tahir is the new number one bowler after Josh Hazlewood had to miss the India series due to injury.

India’s two wrist spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — also moved up in the rankings. Chahal made a big gain of 24 places to move up to 75th spot while Kuldeep moved up nine places to 80th.

For Australia, Finch gained nine slots to reach 17th position while Warner has closed in on number one ranked Kohli. He is now at number two with only 12 points separating the two.

