Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav have been ruled out of the Deodhar Trophy after sustaining injuries.

While Rohit, who was supposed to lead India Blue, suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team, Jadhav, representing India Red, has been rested due to a stomach related ailment.

Harbhajan Singh will now lead the India Blue team in the tournament, to be played in Visakhapatnam from March 25-29, a BCCI release said.

The Senior Selection Committee have named Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad and C V Milind of Hyderabad as replacements for Rohit and Jadhav.

Bengal’s Sreevats Goswami has also been added to the India Red team.

India Blue: Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Pankaj Rao, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India Red: Parthiv Patel (Captain & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Ishank Jaggi, Gurkeerat Mann, Axar Patel, Akshay Karnewar, Ashok Dinda, Kulwant Khejroliya, Dhawal Kulkarni, Govinda Poddar, Sreevats Goswami, CV Milind.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now