Rohit Sharma jumps to No.5 in ICC ODI rankings after record double century

Rohit Sharma scored his third ODI double century in Mohali match against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma scored his third ODI double century in Mohali match against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma moved up a spot to grab the fifth position among batsmen in ICC ODI Rankings. This is courtsey his record third ODI double century against Sri Lanka in Mohali. India won the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-1 on Sunday with an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the final ODI in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit, who began the series from number seven, gained two spots to break into the top five for the second time in his career. Back in 2016, Rohit was ranked third but did not have 800 career points. He reached 825 points after his double century in Mohali and that was the first time he had crossed the 800-point mark. He ended the series with 816 points.

The stand-in skipper is not the only skipper Indian who moved up in the rankings. His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan also moved up a position to number 14. He scored an unbeaten century in the final ODI on Sunday. Dhawan had slammed 68 in the second match which tool his tally in the series to 168 runs and he won the man-of-the-series award.

Among the bowlers, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gained 23 places to be placed at 28th place after finishing with six wickets in the series. Another India spinner Kuldeep Yadav also moved up to his career-best 56th slot after getting a jump of 16 places. In the all-rounders’ rankings, Hardik Pandya gained 10 slots to also reach a career-best 45th position.

For the visiting side, Upul Tharanga has gained 15 places to reach 36th position among batsmen with his current tally of 571 points his highest in five years. Niroshan Dickwella has gained seven places to take 37th position.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal (up 14 places to 22nd) and all-rounder Angelo Mathews (up nine places to 45th) have moved up in the list for bowlers.

There has been no change of positions in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings. India could have overtaken South Africa to take top position with a 3-0 win but that was ruled out early as they lost the opening match on a seaming track in Dharamsala.

