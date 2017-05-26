Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma excited for ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Ishant Sharma said that the film will create timeless memories. (Source: Twitter) Ishant Sharma said that the film will create timeless memories. (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma both commended Sachin Tendulkar for the release of the film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams.’ The duo weren’t present when the film was screened specially for the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma expressed his excitement to watch the film in a series of two tweets.

“Unfortunately I missed the premier but I’m sure I’m just 1 of more than a billion people who are excited to relive @sachin_rt ‘s life,” said Rohit Sharma in his tweet, “Can’t wait to watch this one! #SachinABillionDreams @sachin_rt”

Unfortunately I missed the premier but I’m sure I’m just 1 of more than a billion people who are excited to relive @sachin_rt ‘s life (1/2) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 26 May 2017

The Indian cricket team had attended the premiere of the film ahead of their departure to England for the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma did not travel with the rest of the team due to personal commitments.

Ishant Sharma said that the film will create timeless memories. “@sachin_rt Paaji, Your Cricketing Journey has inspired us all. #SachinABillionDreams shall create timeless memories, inspiring generations!” he said in his tweet.

@sachin_rt Paaji, Your Cricketing Journey has inspired us all. #SachinABillionDreams shall create timeless memories, inspiring generations! pic.twitter.com/AONgPixvCA — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 26 May 2017

Ishant Sharma has been left out of the squad that play in the Champions Trophy. He had recently played for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017 in which he ended up with no wickets to his name. India play their first match in the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan on June 4.

