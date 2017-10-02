Rohit Sharma is ‘graceful and devasting’, says Kumar Sangakkara

Rohit Sharma has scored 1593 ODI runs in 28 innings, averaging 66.37. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma has scored 1593 ODI runs in 28 innings, averaging 66.37. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma scored his 14th ODI century and sixth against Australia as the right-handed batsman steered India to a seven-wicket win in the fifth and the final ODI at Nagpur on Sunday. Rohit, who is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in most number of centuries against the Aussies, scored a match-winning knock of 125 runs off 109 balls. Rohit’s performance has received recognition from Kumar Sangakkara.

Former Sri Lanka captain called the Indian opener ‘graceful’ and also said that the 30-year old is getting better and better. In his tweet, Sangakkara wrote, “@ImRo45 [Rohit Sharma] just keeps getting better and better. Graceful and devastating at the same time. Well played.”

@ImRo45 just keeps getting better and better. Graceful and devastating at the same time. Well played — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 2 October 2017

He enjoys batting against Australia and has scored 1593 ODI runs in 28 innings, averaging 66.37.

With 296 runs, Rohit finished as the top run-scorer in the five-match ODI series with Aaron Finch and David Warner ranked second and third respectively. For his 109-ball 125, Rohit was also named as the Man of the Match. Rohit’s tenth Man of the Match award in ODIs is his fourth vs Australia.

READ: Rohit Sharma moves up to 5th in ICC ODI Rankings, Virat Kohli No.1 batsman

In 168 ODIs, Rohit has scored 6033 runs, which include 14 hundreds and 34 half-centuries. By doing so, he became ninth Indian batsman to score 6000 runs in the 50-over format. He joins the elite club comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd