Rohit Sharma is a better batsman than Virat Kohli in limited overs format, says Sandeep Patil

Rohit Sharma led Indian team against Sri Lanka in the limited format in the absence of Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma led Indian team against Sri Lanka in the limited format in the absence of Virat Kohli. (Source: BCCI)

Former Chief selector Sandeep Patil is of the opinion that India opener Rohit Sharma is a better batsman than skipper Virat Kohli in limited overs format. Rohit hammered his career’s third double hundred against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series and then notched up a ton in T20I during the series that followed.

“Virat Kohli fans might not like it but I have to say Rohit Sharma is currently the better batsman,” Patil was quoted as saying by ABP news.

The former selector did accept that Kohli is presently the best in longer format but Rohit leads the race when it comes to ODIs and T20Is. “Virat is definitely a great batsman, no doubt about it. He is India’s best Test batsman but when it comes to limited overs cricket, Rohit is ahead of him,” said Patil.

Moreover, Patil insisted that Rohit has proved his worth with the bat in every given situation, whether he plays as a pure batsman in the side or when he leads the team. “I’m sure Virat’s going to come back from the break and score lots of runs in South Africa but when we talk about limited-overs cricket this year, Rohit has been unbelievable. People may say he has played more matches against Sri Lanka but so has Virat. Whether he is playing only as a batsman or as captain Rohit has proved he is best at the moment,” said the former India cricketer.

Rohit led India in the absence of Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue under the captaincy of Rohit defeated the Islanders 2-1 in ODIs and followed it with a clean sweep 3-0 win in T20Is. The Indian team will now travel to South Africa for three Tests, 6 ODIs and three T20Is.

