Rohit Sharma slams 17th ODI hundred in Port Elizabeth

Rohit Sharma scored his 17th ODI hundred in Port Elizabeth against South Africa on Tuesday. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma scored his 17th ODI hundred in Port Elizabeth against South Africa on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma finally made amends to his disastrous tour of South Africa by slamming his 17th ODI hundred in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. With 40 runs in four matches so far and a miserable average of 10 in the ODI series, Rohit Sharma has had a tour to forget and was under scrutiny for his poor performance. But, he roared back to form with a stunning century at St George’s Park and reached the three-figure mark with a quick two at backward square leg at off Tabraiz Shamsi. This was Sharma’s first at this ground and only the second against South Africa. Sharma was finally dismissed for 115 (126 balls) by Lungi Ngidi.

His hundred which came off 107 balls and was laced with 10 fours, four huge sixes. Having failed to register a single fifty in eight innings now, Sharma was desperately in need for such an innings. However, he did survive a couple of scares before reaching the magic figure of 100. A couple of close run-out chances, a DRS review which was turned down and a drop by Shamsi on 96 saw the Mumbaikar survive score a fine century. After Sachin, Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Sharma is now fourth on the list of most number of ODI hundreds for India.

Earlier, Sharma began his innings cautiously and scored his first run after 15 deliveries. He also had to clear the Rabada hurdle at the start as six out of his eight dismissals have come against South Africa’s young pace spearhead. But once he settled down there was no looking back.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd