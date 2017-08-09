Rohit Sharma shows India teammates who’s the boss

Rohit Sharma received the specially designed WWE title belt for winning the IPL with Mumbai Indians. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma received the specially designed WWE title belt for winning the IPL with Mumbai Indians. (Source: Instagram)

Indian cricket team met with WWE wrestler and former World Champion The Great Khali in Sri Lanka following their win by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test in Colombo. Skipper Virat Kohli was among the first ones to pose for a photo with the giant wrestler from Himachal Pradesh. Later, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya too joined in on posing with one of the few Indian wrestlers to have made their presence felt in the WWE – an entertainment business. But the best of the responses to the cricketers posing with The Great Khali was reserved by Rohit Sharma.

Rohit posted a photo with a customised WWE belt and wrote: “Well tried fellas, but the belt is here 😉😄😜💪” on Twitter. In the photo, Rohit has the Indian team players posing alongside The Great Khali but the batsman hoists the belt above his head. It is worth pointing out that the belt in question is the one that WWE had specially designed and sent out to the Mumbai Indians following their Indian Premier League (IPL) win.

Well tried fellas, but the belt is here 😉😄😜💪 pic.twitter.com/e7EQlsN0Hc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 9, 2017

The Mumbai batsman has been included in the squad for Sri Lanka but didn’t participate in the first two Tests. He was rested following a rigorous season involving the IPL and the ICC Champions Trophy, which had come soon after his recovery from surgery. He could be thrown in as part of changes for the dead rubber of a third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, starting Saturday, but he is more of a sure start in the limited over matches.

India had a day more to relax and unwind following the second Test after wrapping up the contest in four days. The third Test begins in Kandy on Saturday with the visitors to be without suspended Ravindra Jadeja. His place will go to Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Axar Patel has been named as the replacement in the squad.

