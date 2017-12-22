Rohit Sharma hits fastest T20I century for India off just 35 balls

Rohit Sharma scored a 100 off 35 balls. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma scored a 100 off 35 balls. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma equalled South African David Miller’s record of fastest century in T20 Internationals as he smashed a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore on Friday. Rohit also became first Indian to score two tons in T20Is. Rohit’s knock of 118 (43 balls) was studded with 10 sixes and 12 boundaries. It was part of an incredible opening partnership with KL Rahul as the duo put up more than 150 runs in 12 overs. He has been in blistering form of late and had recently scored a record-extending third ODI double hundred against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Rohit started the innings on a slower note compared to what he did to the Sri Lankan bowlers in the latter stages. KL Rahul was hitting the ball all around the park at that point of the match while Rohit’s onslaught started in the sixth over of the innings when he slammed 15 runs off Akila Dananjaya.

He truly shifted a gear in the 9th over bowled by Asela Gunaratne in which he hit two sixes followed by two fours off consecutive deliveries and reached his half-century within 25 balls. That over also brought up India’s 100. Rohit never looked back after that and was stopped only when he was dismissed by Chameera in 13th over. He had made 112 off 43 balls by that time and his final tally of boundaries stood at 12 fours and 10 sixes. His partnership with Rahul was of 165 runs, the highest opening partnership for India in T20 Internationals. India ended up making 260/5 which is the joint second highest T20I score.

Rohit Sharma is captaining the Indian team against Sri Lanka with Virat Kohli choosing to sit out the ODI and T20I series. Apart from this ton and the 200 he scored in the second ODI at Mohali, Rohit also found form in the Test series, slamming a century and putting his name in consideration for a name in the playing eleven when India tour South Africa in January.

