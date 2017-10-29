Rohit Sharma hits 15th century, completes 1000 runs in ODIs this year

Rohit Sharma scored his 15th ODI century. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma scored his 15th ODI century. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma was due for a big innings. After failing in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, the Indian opener scored his 15th ODI century and first of this series as India took the upper hand in the third and final ODI against the Black Caps in Kanpur on Sunday.

It was not the attacking Rohit innings as he took time to begin his innings and it was only when he moved closer to the three figure mark that he began opening up. He reached his century off 106 balls.

Rohit also completed 1, 000 runs in One-Day International cricket this year when he scored the 71st run in his innings. He is second in the list of highest run-getter in ODIs this year. Only the Indian captain Virat Kohli is ahead of him. Kohli leads the list.

In his innings, Rohit hit 11 fours and two sixes, one of which was a stunning pull off his waist that travelled over mid-wicket fence. Even Kohli at the non-striker’s end applauded the shot. Rohit scored a century in the ODI series against Australia as well and has been in fine form since then.

India were asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after he won the toss in the deciding ODI of the series. New Zealand won the first ODI while India won the second ODI to tie the series 1-1.

