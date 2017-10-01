Rohit Sharma hits 14th ODI century, completes 6000 runs

Rohit Sharma also completed 6000 runs in ODIs. (AP Photo) Rohit Sharma also completed 6000 runs in ODIs. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma continued his prolific form with the bat as he scored yet another century for India. In the fifth ODI against Australia in Nagpur, Rohit made his 14th hundred in ODIs. During his innings, he also achieved a unique record for India which no other batsman has achieved faster. After missing out on the century in the previous ODI as he was run-out for 65, the Indian opener did not make any mistake and completed a deserved century.

Rohit became the fastest player to score 2000 runs for his country in ODIs in India. The opener has achieved this feat in just 43 matches. By innings, he took just 42 innings to reach this mark. During the innings, Rohit also completed 6000 runs in his ODI career. Playing his 168th match for India, Rohit became only the eighth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat. The next on the list above Rohit is former India opener Virender Sehwag who has almost 2000 more runs than him. The Indian opener completed his century off 96 balls and with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.

Hitman @ImRo45 brings up his 14th ODI ton in style #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/JM6JXbVc4x — BCCI (@BCCI) 1 October 2017

This was his sixth century against Australia in ODIs including a double century that he made in Bangalore in 2013. India were chasing 243-run target in the Nagpur ODI and Rohit, alongwith Ajinkya Rahane, gave the team a perfect start with 124-run stand. Rahane was dismissed for 61 by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

