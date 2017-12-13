Rohit Sharma hammers third double hundred: Who said what on Twitter

Rohit Sharma scored his third ODI double hundred against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI TV) Rohit Sharma scored his third ODI double hundred against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI TV)

Rohit Sharma turned on the show at Mohali on Wednesday. It was another exciting day for Indian cricket as the opening batsman, who has taken over the captaincy role from Virat Kohli for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, went on to score his third ODI double century. With his effort, Sharma also became the first captain to score an ODI double century as captain.

After getting out without getting any runs on the board in Dharamsala, the Indian captain came to Mohali with intent. The right-hand batsman paced his innings perfectly. He started slow and got himself settled on the pitch. He took his time to reach his 16th hundred and then started accelerating the innings.

Sharma took Suranga Lakmal to the cleaners and struck him for four consecutive sixes in an over. In his innings of 208* runs, the batsman hit 13 sixes and 12 fours.

Twitter was quick to realise that they were seeing something special from the batsman. Here is what the Twitter said:

Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma ! pic.twitter.com/EPWGZ2qcaG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 13 December 2017

What an innings Hitman , quite unreal. Many congratulations on the 3rd ODI double. 3 alone out of a total 7 ODI double hundred’s. Take a bow @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/RzZKzoEwnt — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 13 December 2017

Ton-ton-a-ton @ImRo45! His appetitive for big scores in ODIs is staggering — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 13 December 2017

A third double for Rohit. When the conditions are in his favour, he is really quite unmatched — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 13 December 2017

Insane 24 hours. Pitchside for @henrygayle s 18 sixes yesterday. Now a sumptuous treat from the hit man @ImRo45. UNREAL #INDvSL — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 13 December 2017

Does not need any of the modern innovative shots to get these double hundreds , Rohit Sharma. Devastating yet so classical. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#INDvSL #RohitSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 13, 2017

India managed to reach a total of 392/4 in 50 overs with the help of heroics displayed by Sharma. It is a do-or-die match for India as they lost the first ODI by seven wickets.

