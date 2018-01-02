Rohit Sharma gives a glimpse into India’s net sessions, watch video

Rohit was waiting his turn in the nets while KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting. (Source: BCCI) Rohit was waiting his turn in the nets while KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting. (Source: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma, in a video put up on BCCI.TV, gave a glimpse into how India’s net sessions are conducted. The Indian team are in Cape Town preparing for their first Test against South Africa. They were practicing indoors due to rains outside. While taking the video Rohit was waiting his turn in the nets while KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting.

“You can see in net no 1 there is Ajinkya Rahane, net no 2 has (KL) Rahul and net no 3 has Virat (Kohli),” he says in the video. He then points out the members of the coaching staff who are helping out the batsmen. Fielding coach R Sridhar was at the bowling machine for Rahane while throw-down specialist Raghu was with KL Rahul. Kohli was tended to by batting coach Sanjay Bangar and head coach Ravi Shastri. On the sidelines Murali Vijay was in gear speaking with Bharat Arun. “I’m sure Vijay is looking for some bowling tips there,” says Rohit before laughing.

VIDEO: Inside Team India’s indoor nets session with The Hitman. The training session on Day 2 of India’s Tour to South Africa shifted indoors and we had @ImRo45 giving us an insider’s accounthttp://t.co/8DoFWkqddw #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) 1 January 2018

India’s first Test against South Africa starts on Friday, January 5. It will be played in Cape Town and will be followed by two more Tests to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg respectively. This will be followed by a six-match ODI series. The tour ends with a three-match T20 series.

