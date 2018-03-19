Rohit Sharma did not see Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six, here’s why

Dinesh Karthik scored 29 off eight balls to win the match for India. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik scored 29 off eight balls to win the match for India. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma said that he had missed Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six as he was getting ready for the Super Over. “I had walked back in the dressing room to wear my pads,” he said in a press conference after a thriller of a match between India and Bangladesh. India needed five runs to win off the last ball of the match and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hit a six over extra cover to finish the job in emphatic fashion. This also helped India win the Nidahas Trophy. Rohit Sharma, who was captain of the Indian team in the tri-series involving his side, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka, said that he was hoping the match would go into a Super Over.

“Very happy to see Dinesh doing what he did, he didn’t get much game time until now, but he showed his power,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation. “We held him back because of his finishing ability and his experience. And it paid off. I always had a lot of faith in our batting group and we were confident after keeping them to a par score,” he said.

“Brilliant game, brilliant for the crowd who have come out in numbers. The support we got here from this crowd was brilliant, it would be a bit different if we were playing Sri Lanka but I would like to thank them for their show tonight,” he said.

India had rested limited overs regulars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the series. Rohit Sharma, who himself scored 56 off 42 balls in the final, lauded the performance of the youngsters who took their places. “Great tournament for us. Young lads. Lot of learning. We always knew they had the talent, but it was about executing and this tournament will give them a lot of confidence. Everybody who played, they showed lots of character. These games are not easy and these guys have not played a lot for the national team. And this performance will give them a lot of confidence.”

Washington Sundar was the man of the series for his return of eight wickets for 114 runs in the 20 overs he had bowled. Rohit said that it was easy to lead this group of players and that they executed the plans perfectly. “It was quite easy to lead them. A lot of work has been done of the field in terms of strategy so it was very easy for me to remind them what we spoke of in our meeting and I thought they just executed them perfectly, in the Powerplay, middle overs and the death. Some of them went for runs, but they will learn from it and today was a real platform to show what we could do.”

