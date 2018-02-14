Rohit Sharma dedicates Man of the Match award to wife Ritika Sajdeh on Valentine’s Day

Rohit Sharma has said that his wife Ritika Sajdeh his lucky charm. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma has said that his wife Ritika Sajdeh his lucky charm. (Source: PTI)

While the world celebrates Valentines Day, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma found a special way to celebrate the day of love with a gift for his wife Ritika Sajdeh that not many can boast of.

Rohit set up a series win for India by smashing 115 in the 5th ODI at St George’s Park on Tuesday. His century put India in the driver’s seat as India won the match against South Africa by 73 runs as well as the six-match series with a 4-1 lead.

Man of the match Rohit Sharma dedicated the award to Ritika, wishing her a happy Valentine’s day. He posted a picture of himself with the trophy on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day Rits @ritssajdeh”

This is not the first time that the Mumbai batsman has made such a sweet gesture towaards his wife. Last year in December, Rohit had dedicated his third double century against Sri Lanka to Ritika on their second wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have shared 30 wickets between them, were in a happy mood on the Valentine’s day after wrapping up the series. Chahal posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Kul and Cha are feeling good after wrapping up the series and making history. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s day #kulcha #bromance #indvssa #30andcounting #spintwins.”

Kul and Cha are feeling good after wrapping up the series and making history. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s day 🤫🤓 #kulcha #bromance #indvssa #30andcounting #spintwins pic.twitter.com/zbmPiAHW04 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 14 February 2018

This is India’s first success in seven bilateral or multi-team series in South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd