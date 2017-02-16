Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika at Bayern Munich-Arsenal Champions League game, see photos

Rohit Sharma (R) with wife Ritika and KL Rahul is background. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma (R) with wife Ritika and KL Rahul is background. (Source: Instagram)

While he is away from cricket and the national team duties, Rohit Sharma is spending some time with his wife Ritika. The were seen in Munich on Wednesday. Both of them were not enjoying in a restaurant or the countryside but the couple attended the Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Arsenal.

And there is one more person with them in Munich. Fellow cricketer and India opener KL Rahul was also in Munich to watch the football game between the two European giants.

Rohit and Ritika have been building up to the match from two days and the former even posted a video of the Alexis Sanchez goal from the match on his Instagram account. Ritika posted a photo of the tickets of the match with the caption “Well this is happening.”

Arsenal were humiliated in the match as they lost 5-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 match. Now Arsenal need to win the second leg 5-0 or better. Even a draw won’t be helpful for them.

Rohit is the brand ambassador for Adidas in India. The cricketer is also a passionate fan of football and follows Real Madrid closely.

While Rohit is away from the Indian team due to injury, Rahul is part of the India squad that will take on Australia in the Test series that begins February 23 in Pune.

Rahul also had a brief injury lay-off during the England Test series but has return since then. In the one-off Test against Bangladesh, Rahul could not perform to exceptional level and was out cheaply.

Rohit has missed the cricketer action for close to four months now after he got injured during the New Zealand Test series after the second Test in Kolkata.

