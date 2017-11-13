Rohit Sharma 264: On this day in 2014, highest individual score in ODIs

Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs for India against Sri Lanka. (File Photo) Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs for India against Sri Lanka. (File Photo)

Rohit Sharma is the only batsmen in history to hit two double centuries in ODIs and his second of the two came three years ago at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on this day. Playing against Sri Lanka, India won the toss and elected to bat and Rohit, opening the batting, created the record for the highest individual score in ODIs.

The right-handed batsmen smashed a record 264 runs from just 173 balls and hit 33 fours in the knock. He hit only nine sixes in that innings but had a strike-rate of 152.60. He was dismissed on the final delivery of the Indian innings but had helped India post a mammoth 404 for the loss of six wickets.

The total of 42 boundaries hit in that innings is a record in ODIs for most boundaries which was earlier held by former India opener Virender Sehwag who hit 32 boudaries in his knock of 219 runs against West Indies. Rohit surpassed Sehwag’s 219 to reach the highest individual score in ODIs.

In a 50-over game, no batsman has faced more balls than Rohit. His 173 balls were the highest in an 50-over game. While his first hundred was run-a-ball, he hit the 164 in just 73 balls.

Rohit had scored his first double century back in 2012 when he hit 209 runs against Australia in Bangalore. That was the third double century in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag. Overall, Rohit has 15 centuries in ODIs.

