Rohan Gavaskar makes hilarious tweet with ‘India’s greatest openers’ Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Rohan Gavaskar’s international career may have never lifted off but he has remained in the cricketing fraternity as a regular for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and later as a commentator. He uploaded a pic with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar and the caption stands our just as much as the greats in the picture. “India’s greatest openers . Tendulkar , Gavaskar , Sehwag. Two at cricket . One at bottles ,” said Gavaskar.

India’s greatest openers . Tendulkar , Gavaskar , Sehwag. Two at cricket . One at bottles . @sachin_rt @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/99Evr1DvNg — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) 26 November 2017

Gavaskar has managed to make 11 appearances in Indian colours. All these appearances came in 2004 under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in two ODI series in Australia and the Netherlands. He scored his only international half century against Zimbabwe in Adelaide. It was one of the factors that helped India win the match, alongwith VVS Laxman’s 100, Rahul Dravid’s 50 and Ajit Agarkar three-wicket haul. His father and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was in the commentary team at the time. But chances never were easy to get for the younger Gavaskar and his participation in the rebel Indian Cricket League all but called and end to his international career.

He has captained Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Since hanging up his boots, Gavaskar has been a fixture in the domestic circuit as a commentator and pundit. He has occasionally done commentary in international matches too. It was recently reported that he would be media director to one of the teams that were slated to participate in South Africa’s T20 Global League. With the league being postponed there is yet to be any news on whether Gavaskar’s role with the franchise still remains effective.

