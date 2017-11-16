Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become No 1 prize-money earner

Roger Federer recently beat Alexander Zverev in the ATP Finals. (Source: AP) Roger Federer recently beat Alexander Zverev in the ATP Finals. (Source: AP)

This time last year, Roger Federer’s heydays were thought to be behind him. The Swiss great had been experiencing unsteady form before he had to stay away from the sport for a long period after surgery. But after making his return, he has taken the tennis world by storm, winning a number of titles, among them the Australian Open and Wimbledon and rising to second in the ATP rankings. He most recently beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the ATP finals.

According to Forbes, the victory took the total prize money he has won in his career to a whopping USD 11,02,35,682. This is the most any sportsperson involved in non-team sports has won in his/her career as prize money, a record that was held by American golfer Tiger Woods. Woods career earnings stands at 11,00,61,012 but it has stalled since his sensational fall from grace due to revelations about his private life in 2009 and subsequent long-term injuries.

Federer, on the other hand, has thrived since his return earlier in the year. He had the most number of grand slams since 2009, most career titles since 2007, and highest win percentage since 2006. Statistically, the 2017 season was his career best since 2007. He went into the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, ranked 12th and is now only behind arch rival Rafael Nadal in second place.

