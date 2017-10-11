Robin Uthappa welcomes first child with wife Sheethal Goutham

Robin Uthappa with wife Sheethal Goutham. (Source: Instagram) Robin Uthappa with wife Sheethal Goutham. (Source: Instagram)

Robin Uthappa announced the arrival of his first child ‘Neale Nolan Uthappa’ on Wednesday on his official social media account, thanking his fans and followers for all the love and support. Robin also shared the picture of his first kid along with his wife Sheethal Goutham.

In a tweet, Robin, who called their relationship ‘batman and joker’, wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived!! NEALE NOLAN UTHAPPA! thank you for all the love and support!! #whentwobecomethree #batmenandjoker.”

The India discard got hitched with long time girlfriend Sheethal, who is a former tennis player, in March last year.

Uthappa, who played for Karntaka for 15 years, made a change of teams when he joined Saurashtra ahead of the 84th season of Ranji Trophy. Uthappa had been one of the key players for Karnataka in the domestic circuit.

Uthappa has also represented India in ODIs and T20Is. On his ODI debut, he scored 86 runs against England before being run out. This was record individual score by an Indian batsman on debut, a record which he kept until fellow Karnataka batsman KL Rahul broke it last year with a century.

Uthappa has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League. He has won two IPL titles with KKR.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd