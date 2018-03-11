Robin Uthappa to mentor Tayyarah.com in 10PL

Robin Uthappa will be present in Sharjah on March 21 to cheer and support his team during the team’s matches to be held on the day. (Source: AP File) Robin Uthappa will be present in Sharjah on March 21 to cheer and support his team during the team’s matches to be held on the day. (Source: AP File)

Robin Uthappa will be seen in a new avatar at the upcoming Tayyarah.com 10 PL. Uthappa will be the brand ambassador and mentor for the team to be fielded by Tayyarah.com’s side in the tournament to be staged from March 19-23 at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In all 16 teams will be participating in what is the world’s biggest tennis ball cricket tournament.

Uthappa will be present in Sharjah on March 21 to cheer and support his team during the team’s matches to be held on the day.

Uthappa played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India. “It will be interesting to see cricket in a new form. I am fortunate that I can bring in some of experience to cheer my squad, albeit from the sidelines. All of us have played tennis ball cricket at sometime in our lives in India. So it would be great to relive that experience,” said Uthappa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App