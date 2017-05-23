Robin Uthappa set to leave Karnataka for Kerala?

Robin Uthappa is mulling the option of shifting base from Karnataka to Kerala for the next domestic season. (File Photo) Robin Uthappa is mulling the option of shifting base from Karnataka to Kerala for the next domestic season. (File Photo)

OPENER ROBIN Uthappa is mulling the option of shifting base from Karnataka to Kerala for the next domestic season. Uthappa hails from Karnataka and had represented the state since making his debut as a teenager in 2002. Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) secretary Jayesh George confirmed that talks with 31-year-old Uthappa were on track to facilitate the move. “The KCA has been in talks with Robin Uthappa with regards to him playing as a professional for Kerala. He informed us that he would get back to us after the IPL. We are waiting to hear from him. If everything works out, Uthappa will play for Kerala next season,” George told The Indian Express.

Uthappa’s decision to move away from Karnataka hasn’t come as a surprise in cricketing circles. Especially after last season, when the Karnataka selection committee had dropped the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman from the Ranji quarter-finals game. In the first two of the last three seasons, Uthappa had scored 912 runs followed by 759 runs. However, last season he could manage only 328 runs from seven games and 12 innings. Out of those runs, 128 came in a lone game against Assam last season.

When contacted, Uthappa confirmed talks with KCA were on, but nothing had been finalised yet. Meanwhile, KCA has decided not to retain left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah and batsman Bhavin Thakkar, who moved from Mumbai to Kerala last season. Jalaj Saxena, who moved from Madhya Pradesh to Kerala last season, will also be released by Kerala.

