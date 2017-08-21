Rob Quiney announces retirement

Rob Quiney has played a couple of Tests for the national side Rob Quiney has played a couple of Tests for the national side

Veteran Australian batsman, Rob Quiney has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. This was after he was not handed an extension of his contract for the upcoming season. It may be recalled here that Quiney has played a couple of Tests for the national side and made his debut in 2007.

Confirming his retirement, Shaun Graf, Cricket Victoria’s general manager of cricket, said, “Rob Quiney has been a tremendous figure in Victorian cricket throughout his highly decorated career. He embodies all of Victoria’s values and it’s a testament to his skill and character that he’s been able to achieve so much success as a player, particularly playing in our five most recent Sheffield Shield titles including the three-peat.”

Although we’ve lost some senior experience for this season, we’re fortunate to have a number of our younger players having gained valuable experience over the last two years and they know what it takes to be successful at first-class level,” said.

“Add young stars Will Pucovski and Will Sutherland to that mix and it’s an exciting time for Victorian cricket – it’s hard to think of a time when we’ve been in a stronger, more successful position in the state’s history,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb will lead Victoria as he replaces wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

