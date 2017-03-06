Rising Pune Supergiants trade Kings XI Punjab’s Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was bought by KXIP in the 2014 IPL players auction. (Source: BCCI) Shardul Thakur was bought by KXIP in the 2014 IPL players auction. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) have acquired the services of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Shardul Thakur for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The fast bowler was bought by Punjab in the seventh edition of IPL players auction.

This is the second trade done by RPS after having secured batsman Mayank Agarwal from Delhi Darevdevils.

Pune bought Ben Stokes for a whopping price of Rs 14.5 Crore as the England all-rounder replaced MS Dhoni as the highest paid player in the squad.

Other players acquired by the Pune side are Jaydev Unadkat (30 Lakh), Rahul Chahar (10 Lakh), Saurabh Kumar (10 Lakh), Dan Christian (1 Cr), Milind Tandon (10 Lakh), R Tripathi (10 Lakh), Manoj Tiwary (50 Lakh), Lockie Ferguson.

Pune Supergiants will play under Steve Smith’s captaincy as the franchise decided to replace former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a young captain.

IPL 2017 is set to be held across the country from April 5 to May 21.

RPS squad: Steve Smith (C), MS Dhoni (wk) Adam Zampa, Ajinkya Rahane, Ankit Sharma, Ankush Bains, Ashoke Dinda, B Aparajith, Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Lockie Ferguson, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Milind Tandon, Mitchell Marsh, Rahul Ajay Tripathi, Rahul Chahar, Rajat Bhatia, R Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Usman Khawaja.

