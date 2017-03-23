Rising Pune Supergiants replace injured Mitchell Marsh with Imran Tahir

South Africa’s Imran Tahir was unsold in the 2017 IPL Player Auction. (Source: BCCI) South Africa’s Imran Tahir was unsold in the 2017 IPL Player Auction. (Source: BCCI)

The RPS has roped in South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir after Australia and Rising Pune Supergiant all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the 10th edition of the VIVO IPL owing to a shoulder injury.

Imran Tahir who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list).

As per the player regulations, RPS is allowed the replacement player from the RAPP list.

Tahir had earlier represented Delhi Daredevils in VIVO IPL, 2016.

