Rishabh Pant unperturbed by MSK Prasad’s comments on young wicketkeepers

Skipper Rishabh Pant had raced to 49 off 56 balls before being dismissed by Hirwani. (Source: File photo) Skipper Rishabh Pant had raced to 49 off 56 balls before being dismissed by Hirwani. (Source: File photo)

Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he is not worried about chief selector MSK Prasad’s comments about India’s wicketkeeper position. “I should not worry about all this. I don’t think about all this at all,” the 20-year-old is quoted as saying by PTI, “My job is to perform, score as many runs as possible.”

Pant is currently playing for Delhi against Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy. With Ishant Sharma travelling with the Indian team to South Africa, Pant is captaining the team in the final. Delhi seemed to be trouble on Day 1 but were bailed out by a gritty century from Dhruv Shorey. Pant was dismissed for just 21 but Shorey found nothing wrong with his innings. “We need to back our games. Rishabh and Himmat (Singh) are natural stroke-makers, especially Rishabh. You can’t change your game immediately. Everyone has seen him play, I don’t need to say anything. Rishabh is a brilliant stroke-maker,” he said.

MSK Prasad, himself a former Test wicketkeeper, had said in a recent press conference that MS Dhoni will remain India’s wicketkeeper going into the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni’s retirement from Tests in 2014 meant that Wrddhiman Saha is India’s first choice wicketkeeper in Test cricket. “There is no comparison and I don’t see any wicket-keeper, who can even come close to him (Dhoni) in world cricket, leave alone Indian Cricket,” said Prasad.

