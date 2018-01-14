Supreme Crisis
  • Rishabh Pant smashes second fastest T20 hundred: Twitterati salutes ‘scintillating ton’

Rishabh Pant smashes second fastest T20 hundred: Twitterati salutes ‘scintillating ton’

Rishabh Pant was in blistering form as he brought up his hundred in just 32 balls at a strike rate of more than 300.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 14, 2018 5:36 pm
rishabh pant, rishabh pant century, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, delhi vs himachal, pant T20 century, Twenty20, cricket news, indian express Rishabh Pant needed only 32 balls for his 100 runs. (Source: Express file)
Related News

Rishabh Pant created history on Sunday when he slammed the fastest T20 century by an Indian batsman. Opening the innings for Delhi against Himachal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Pant was in blistering form as he brought up his hundred in just 32 balls at a strike rate of more than 300. He is now second in the list of those with the fastest century in the history of T20 cricket (only behind Chris Gayle’s 30 ball hundred for RCB in the IPL).

Pant’s whirlwind knock was laced with a dozen sixes and eight boundaries. Courtesy of his unbeaten 116, Delhi raced to their target of 144 in just 11.4 overs. Incidentally, Pant also holds the record for the fastest ton in first-class cricket where he hit a 48-ball hundred. His sensational innings drew widespread applause on social media as Twitterati could not help but praise the youngster’s accomplishment. Let’s take a look at some of those –

Pant was ably complemented by Gautam Gambhir at the other end who played the role of a sheet anchor as the southpaw has happy to rotate the strike and let Pant do the scoring. Chasing a target of 145, all it took for Delhi to reach the total is 70 deliveries. Dheeraj Kumar and Kanwar Abhishek bore the brunt of Pant’s brutal attack as they gave away 39 and 41 runs respectively from their spell of two overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table