Rishabh Pant smashes second fastest T20 hundred: Twitterati salutes ‘scintillating ton’

Rishabh Pant needed only 32 balls for his 100 runs. (Source: Express file) Rishabh Pant needed only 32 balls for his 100 runs. (Source: Express file)

Rishabh Pant created history on Sunday when he slammed the fastest T20 century by an Indian batsman. Opening the innings for Delhi against Himachal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Pant was in blistering form as he brought up his hundred in just 32 balls at a strike rate of more than 300. He is now second in the list of those with the fastest century in the history of T20 cricket (only behind Chris Gayle’s 30 ball hundred for RCB in the IPL).

Pant’s whirlwind knock was laced with a dozen sixes and eight boundaries. Courtesy of his unbeaten 116, Delhi raced to their target of 144 in just 11.4 overs. Incidentally, Pant also holds the record for the fastest ton in first-class cricket where he hit a 48-ball hundred. His sensational innings drew widespread applause on social media as Twitterati could not help but praise the youngster’s accomplishment. Let’s take a look at some of those –

3 wins in a row now and this was the best of the 3 as we beat @himachalcricket by 10 wickets because of a sensational batting performance by @RishabPant777 (116*) and @GautamGambhir (30*), Pant also scored the fastest century by an Indian in T20 history – 32 balls #DDCA #ZonalT20 — DDCA (@DDCA_Cricket) 14 January 2018

Rishabh Pant 100 off 32 balls !!!

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir 30 off 33 balls at the other end ! — Aseem (@ShinobiKnuckles) 14 January 2018

Rishabh Pant 🔥

Fastest hundred in t20s — Romsha Sinha💣 (@kohlischarms) 14 January 2018

Pant was ably complemented by Gautam Gambhir at the other end who played the role of a sheet anchor as the southpaw has happy to rotate the strike and let Pant do the scoring. Chasing a target of 145, all it took for Delhi to reach the total is 70 deliveries. Dheeraj Kumar and Kanwar Abhishek bore the brunt of Pant’s brutal attack as they gave away 39 and 41 runs respectively from their spell of two overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd