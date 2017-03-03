Rishabh Pant hits 99 to set up Delhi win over Tripura

Rishabh Pant needed only 72 balls for his 99 runs. (Source: Express file) Rishabh Pant needed only 72 balls for his 99 runs. (Source: Express file)

Rishabh Pant struck a brilliant 72-ball 99 to help Delhi thrash Tripura by 70 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B one-day match in Cuttack on Friday.

Put into bat, Delhi plundered 356 for 5 from their allotted 50 overs with Pant hitting nine fours and five sixes in his aggressive innings.

Dhruv Shorey (74 off 81) and Milind Kumar (72 off 48) also made significant contributions to push Delhi past 350 at the Barabati Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Gautam Gambhir (37) had added a 59-run opening stand to set a strong platform for Delhi.

An unbeaten century from Yashpal Singh, 115 off 117 balls, kept Tripura in the hunt for the majority of the chase, but the middle and lower order failed to contribute much as Delhi’s bowlers kept taking wickets.

Opener Bishal Ghosh, who struck 59 off 68 balls, was the other main contributor for Tripura.

In the end, Tripura fell 70 runs short after finishing with 286 for 8. Fast bowler Suboth Bhati took three wickets for Delhi.

In another Group B match at DRIEMS Ground, Tangi in Cuttack, Uttar Pradesh beat Maharashtra by 104 runs. The result snapped Maharashtra’s unbeaten run in the competition.

A 249-run opening stand between Prashant Gupta and Shivam Chaudhary helped Uttar Pradesh put on 370 for 5. Gupta hammered 12 fours and four sixes in his 117-ball 129, while Chaudhary struck 116 off 115 balls.

Brisk contributions from Eklavya Dwivedi (33 off 27 balls) and Rinku Singh (37 off 15 balls) resulted in Uttar Pradesh hitting 64 runs in the last five overs.

Fifties from Kedar Jadhav (68), Ruturaj Gaikwad (59) and Rahul Tripathi (57) gave Maharashtra hope in their chase, but leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s 5 for 50 closed the game out for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile in Bhubaneshwar, Dinesh Karthik and B Aparajith struck quickfire fifties to help Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by six wickets.

Karthik struck 15 fours in his 68-ball 88, while Aparajith was more sedate, taking 91 balls to accumulate 74. The pair added 145 runs in 135 balls.

Tamil Nadu raced to their target of 231 with 64 balls remaining. Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier picked up all four wickets to fall.