Rishabh Pant gets a new Mercedes, see viral pictures

Delhi Daredevils batsman Rishabh Pant has added himself to the list of cricketers who own stylish cars. The left-handed batsman got a new Mercedes and the pictures are going viral on social media.

Pant made his Indian Premier League debut in the last edition and has been a part of Delhi Daredevils franchise since. Delhi were led by Zaheer Khan in this season but didn’t really impress. Rishabh’s batting ability, however, was praised by all through the season. The wicket-keeper batsman scored a total of 366 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.14 with the highest score of 97.

Delhi chased down a target of 209 runs in 20 overs in a match after Pant and Sanju Samson stitched a partnership of 143 runs for the second wicket.

The left-hander missed out on an IPL hundred when he tried to slash Basil Thampi but only managed to edge the ball and give a catch to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps.

Delhi Daredevils finished at number six spot in the points table as they only managed to win only 6 matches out of 14 games. They ended their campaign in this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and ended up on a losing side.

Earlier, in the month Indian skipper Virat Kohli to added a new car in his garage when he was presented an Audi Q7 to increase his collection.

