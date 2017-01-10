Rishabh Pant blasts 84* off 34 balls in T20 tournament

Rishabh Pant’s knock consisted of nine boundaries and six sixes. (Source: Express photo) Rishabh Pant’s knock consisted of nine boundaries and six sixes. (Source: Express photo)

Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant gave one more display of his talent as he starred in Reliance 1’s crushing 10-wicket win over Canara Bank in the 13th DY Patil T20 Cup in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pant, who has been named in India’s T20I squad to play England, launched a breathtaking assault on Canara Bank’s modest total of 120-7.

Pant scored an unbeaten 84 off just 34 balls with nine boundaries and six sixes. Pant shared an unbroken 123-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (35) as Canara Bank bowlers looked clueless. Pant’s show ensured Reliance 1 overhauled the target in just 10.2 overs.

The other match in the morning saw Tata Sports Club beat RBI Sports Club by 38 runs at the University Ground. In the afternoon DY Patil ‘B’ beat Western Railways by seven wickets while BPCL got the better of Jain Irrigation by 28 runs.

Brief Scores:

At DY Patil Stadium: Group B: Canara Bank 120-7 in 20 overs (KB Pawan 55, Suchit Jagdish 29 n.o.; Baba Pathan 22, Nathu Singh 2-28) lost to Reliance 1 123-0 in 10.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 84 n.o., Jitesh Sharma 35 n.o.)-by 10 wickets.

At University Ground: Group B: Tata Sports Club 189-7 in 20 overs (Ian Dev Chouhan 95 n.o.; Ali Murtaza 3-30) bt RBI Sports Club 151 in 19.4 overs (Kuldip Hudda 40; Aditya Dhumal 3-24, Sujit Nayak 2-26)-by 38 runs.

At DY Patil Stadium: Group A: Western Railways 141-9 in 20 overs (Vinayak Bhoir 46, Samarth Vyas 30; Vinit Sinha 4-22, Siddharth Chitnis 2-27) lost to DY Patil ‘B’ 147-3 in 14.3 overs (Shashank Singh 70, Kevin Almeida 47; Hardik Rathod 2-24)-by seven wickets.

At University Ground: Group A: BPCL 166-6 in 20 overs (KS Bharat 83; Anant Tambvekar 4-20) bt Jain Irrigation 138 in 18.2 overs (Sanjay Mishra 62, Urvesh Patel 30; Rishi Arothe 4-14)-by 28 runs.