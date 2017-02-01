Rishabh Pant becomes India’s youngest T20I player

Rishabh Pant has become the youngest player ever to receive an Indian cap in the shortest format of the game. (Source: twitter) Rishabh Pant has become the youngest player ever to receive an Indian cap in the shortest format of the game. (Source: twitter)

Rishabh Pant was given his first India cap by former cricketer Saba Karim on Wednesday. At the age of 19, Pant is the youngest ever Indian cricketer to have received the a T20I cap, breaking the record made by Ishant Sharma.

Pant was previously part of the India A setup that played England in the warm up matches before the start of the series but as never part of the starting XI for any of the following ODI matches. In the T20Is, Manish Pandey was selected ahead of him. Pandey has thus far failed to make an impression and it seems Kohli has decided to give the highly rated Rishabh Pant a chance at the international level.

India and England play the final T20 match at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday. Unlike the previous series in the tour, that India have won comfortably, the three match T20 rubber is poised at 1-1 going into this game. England had won the first match at Kanpur. It seemed like they were on their way to sealing a series victory in the second match but for a death bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra. Needing just eight runs off the last over, England had Joe Root and Jos Buttler in the middle. But Bumrah, gave only two runs and also picked up the wickets of both Root and Buttler to help India win by five runs.

England have won the toss once again at Bengaluru and have chosen to bowl first.

INDIA XI: KL Rahul, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, Y Singh, R Pant, H Pandya, S Raina, A Mishra, Y Chahal, A Nehra, J Bumrah

ENGLAND XI: J Roy, S Billings, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, T Mills

