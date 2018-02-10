Ricky Ponting inducted into the Australian Cricket’s Hall of Fame

Ricky Ponting is the latest inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Ricky Ponting is the latest inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the latest inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Along with Ponting, former captain Karen Rolton and ex-Test batsman Norm O’Neill have also been inducted into the prestigious hall of fame. The announcement was made on Saturday and Ponting along with the other two will be formally inducted at the Allan Border Medal on Monday night. Ricky Ponting has been one of the most successful Australian skippers in recent times. He captained Australia for a record 324 matches across all formats. In 168 Tests, Ponting scored 13,378 runs. In 375 ODIs he amassed 13,589 runs including 29 hundreds. Ponting is also the only player in the history of Test cricket to be a part of 100 Test victories and was also honoured with the title of “Cricketer of the decade 2000”. He led Australia to two World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007.

Speaking on the occasion, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman Peter King said, “Ricky Ponting is unquestionably one of the finest Test and one-day cricketers Australia has produced.”

“An exceptional fieldsman, he has an outstanding record as a top-order batsman and captain and was a key figure during a highly successful era in Australian cricket. That only he and Sachin Tendulkar have scored more than 13,000 runs in both Test and one-day cricket speaks volumes of his place in the game’s history,” cricket.com.au quoted him saying.

Since retiring Ponting has had stints as a coach in T20 leagues and is currently the assistant coach of the Australian national T20 side.

