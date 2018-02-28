Very excited to share dug out with Ricky Ponting, Gautam Gambhir, says Delhi Daredevils recruit Manjot Kalra

Manjot Kalra scored 101* in U19 World Cup final against Australia. (Source: cricket world cup twitter) Manjot Kalra scored 101* in U19 World Cup final against Australia. (Source: cricket world cup twitter)

In 2012, Delhi’s Unmukt Chand struck an unbeaten hundred in U-19 World Cup final against Australia to lead India to their third title. Six years later, another Delhi youngster achieved the same feat and for the same cause. 19-year-old Manjot Kalra notched up his only ton of the tournament but it came when it was most required.

Kalra remained unbeaten on 101 against Australia in Mount Maunganui to lead India to their fourth U-19 World Cup triumph — most by any team. India remained consistent and unbeaten in the tournament but a final’s pressure can push any side to the backfoot.

The Prithvi Shaw-led team were handed a target of 217 and they started off well but lost two in-form players – Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill – when they were still 86 runs away. Kalra took the onus on to himself and stayed at the crease till the end to guide India home by 8-wickets. The left-hander during an interaction with IndianExpress.com talked about his innings and how it felt to guide his team home under crucial circumstances.

“The track was good but Australia threw their wickets away and were some runs short. We were, in fact, expecting a target of around 270-280 which is in itself a big total. The pressure was on us as a World Cup final is a big thing but we had a pretty solid batting line up and above that, all the batsmen were in good touch,” Kalra said.

Kalra’s consistent batting at the top of the order earned him a contract with the Delhi Daredevils who picked him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The side will be coached by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and has veteran Gautam Gambhir alongside in the squad. Manjot looks at this as an opportunity to develop more skills and get a better idea about the game.

“First and foremost I will get a chance to interact with them (Ponting and Gambhir) which is a very big thing for me. I’m very excited,” said the left-hander during the sidelines of an event by General Nutrition Center. “I will take it (IPL selection) as an opportunity. If I get a chance to play, I will try to make it count as much as I can,” he added.

Dravid’s role with the Indian team

Rahul Dravid has been an important element in Indian team’s success at the junior level. Former India captain has been with India U-19 and India ‘A’ team and led the side to runners-up at the 2016 World Cup before going all the way in 2018. Talking about the coach, the Delhi cricketer revealed that Dravid is someone who works more on a player’s mental strength than his skills. “It has been a good journey with Rahul Dravid. He is someone who won’t tell you much about your batting skills but instead will work on your mental strength,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd