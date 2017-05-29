Ricahrd Levi under observation after nasty blow on the head

The day ended with a nasty blow to Richard Levi as he was struck on the head while batting. (Source: Twitter) The day ended with a nasty blow to Richard Levi as he was struck on the head while batting. (Source: Twitter)

Daryl Mitchell played mature innings of 78 runs as Worcestershire registered their fourth straight Specsavers County Championship win after chasing 148 to beat Northamptonshire by eight wickets at Wantage Road. The day ended with a nasty blow to Richard Levi as he was struck on the head while batting.

The incident happened when Josh Tongue produced a well-directed bouncer to Levi and the way he ducked the ball raised concern for other players on the ground. Later, Levi was taken to the hospital after his short treatment on the ground. Levi later tweeted saying,”Given the all clear after my blow this afternoon. Thankfully no fracture just a concussion and observation. Thanks to all those who helped”.

Given the all clear after my blow this afternoon. Thankfully no fracture just a concussion and observation. Thanks to all those who helped 👊 — Richard Levi (@RichardLevi88) 28 May 2017

Levi was playing on 28 when he got hurt by the bouncer and was forced to leave the field. It came as a big blow for the Northamptonshire as they couldn’t set a challenging fourth innings total.

Worcestershire never seemed to struggle with a small 148-run target. For the Northants Rory Kleinveldt did take two wickets, which included Tom Fell (11), but it didn’t take much time for Worcestershire to reach the finish line as Mitchell stayed till the end smashing 78 and taking his team to an eight-wicket win on third day of the match. Mitchell had scored a blistering 161-run knock in the first innings.

Northants did not lose hope after being outplayed over the first two days. They pushed themselves at their best, scoring 343 in the second innings with the help of Rob Keogh’s 88-run knock. But the team failed to post a big total as they kept losing wickets on regular intervals.

Ben Duckett would be disappointed after failing to score big on crucial occasions. His poor shot selection made him pay the price and this season it has been only twice, before this innings, when he has gone past the 50-run mark. He will now be focusing on the England Lions series against South Africa A that starts on Thursday.

Duckett continued his innings from 25 on third day and was lucky to survive twice. Later he smashed Jack Shantry for three boundaries in one over and completed his half-century in 72 balls including nine boundaries.

Duckett was later dismissed by Nathan Lyon when he tried to paddle sweep the ball and missed by a margin. He didn’t look satisfied with umpire, Patrick Gustard’s decision.

However, Northamptonshire only lost two wickets in the first session on Day Three. Before Duckett, the nightwatchman Nathan Buck was the first wicket to fall. In the second session, Northants’ innings started to crumble as they couldn’t build up any momentum or create a significant partnership. Adam Rossington was dismissed by Lyon, after he lost his balance and got stumped by Ben Cox.

Kleinveldt kept the spectators excited as he smashed two huge sixes off Lyon before he was dismissed by him. Steven Crook also couldn’t hang on for long as Shantry scalped another wicket in his basket.

At last, Keogh was short of partners but didn’t stop to score runs, finishing with first Championship fifty of the season which included seven boundaries. Had Northants batsmen stayed with him, Worcestershire may have had a tough challenge in their second innings.

