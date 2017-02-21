Retweet puts Suryakumar Yadav in a spot

Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai’s middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav would have never thought that a cheeky re-tweet could keep his selection in the Mumbai team for Vijay Hazare Trophy hanging in balance. On Monday, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) senior selection committee picked their 14 member-squad for the inter-state one day limited over league to be played in Chennai from February 25. The committee headed by Milind Rege have kept the 15th member’s slot vacant for the next 24 hours, reason being the MCA has sent a notice to its star IPL player Yadav seeking explanation on a retweet.

Indian Express understands that MCA Joint secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar has sent a notice after the selection committee meeting where MCA asked Yadav to submit a written explanation in the next 24 hours.

The MCA selection committee had not picked Yadav for zonal T20 league games in January 25 after Yadav had retweeted a tweet from well-known Mumbai columnist, who wrote, “You are dropped? Looks like Bombay selectors are unaware that you are the Vice Capt of IPL champion team KKR.”

MCA is upset with this and has taken Yadav’s retweet as an offence. In a letter sent to the Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain, MCA has warned its batsman that if he is not able to give a satisfactory reply then MCA will take strict action against him.

“The problem is Yadav has been vocal and retweeting stuff which is uncalled for. He was dropped from T20 because he has not done well in the past two seasons for Mumbai in the T20 tournament. Even in the past he has done such things. Every player, who is dropped, will certainly not be happy but criticizing the association is uncalled for,” a MCA insider said.

It is also learnt that India player Rohit Sharma has informed MCA that he will be part of the one-day team, however, MCA wants him to undergo a fitness test once. Sharma is coming back to play competitive cricket after a gap of three months post his thigh surgery. If Sharma plays, he will go as the 16th member with the Mumbai side.

Yadav was not available for comment, nor was Khanvilkar. While reckless tweets have harmed many in the past, if Yadav faces any action from MCA, then this will be the first case of a person’s endorsing ‘re-tweet’ losing him a place in the team.

Mumbai team: Aditya Tare (Captain), Abhishek Nayar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Sufiyan Shaikh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Aditya Dhumal, Vijay Gohil.

The Retweet: “You are dropped? Looks like Bombay selectors are unaware that you are the Vice Capt of IPL champion team KKR.”