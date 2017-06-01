Ramachandra Guha’s resignation from CoA is ‘shocking’, says Diana Edulji

The Supreme Court appointed Ramachandra Guha to BCCI’s panel of administrators by the apex Court in January this year. (Source: Express Photo) The Supreme Court appointed Ramachandra Guha to BCCI’s panel of administrators by the apex Court in January this year. (Source: Express Photo)

Ramachandra Guha resigned from BCCI’s panel of administrators on Thursday. The historian said he had tendered his resignation to Chairman of BCCI’s Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai, who was appointed by the Apex court. The Supreme Court had appointed Ramachandra Guha to BCCI’s panel of administrators in January this year.

The historian has cited personal reasons for resigning from his post while the Supreme Court has asked him to file a plea with the registry which would be taken up in July.

“I don’t know whether this is true or not. His phone is switched off and I haven’t been able to speak to him. The three of us (in the CoA) are not aware about this,” was Diana Edulji’s first reaction when informed about Guha’s resignation as per quoted by Hindustan Times.

“It is shocking. I will not comment over it. We will see when we cross the bridge,” Edulji said when asked if Guha’s quitting will disrupt the CoA’s plans.

Supreme Court appointed historian Ramachandra Guha, former CAG Vinod Rai, former Indian women cricketer Diana Edulji, and banker Vikram Limaye after the outser of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke.

