Reports on retirement is a ridiculous story, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir recently bagged a Category A contract from the PCB. (Source: Express Archive) Mohammad Amir recently bagged a Category A contract from the PCB. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan pace spearhead, Mohammad Amir has dismissed rumours of retirement from Test cricket and stated that he is fully fit and is looking to continue playing all the three formats.

In an interview in Sky Sports, he said, “I have no idea what the thinking was behind this ridiculous story. I’m fit, strong and healthy and have no intentions of quitting any format. “What I had said was that as a cricketer you have to take care of your body and look after your fitness levels and someone altered that statement and quoted me as saying that I wanted to quit playing Test cricket. “It’s totally untrue and as long as I am fit I want to play in all formats.”

Stating that he is showing signs of getting back to full fitness, Amir said, “I was not under any false impressions that my comeback would be easy and that I would hit the ground running,” he said. “I never touched a cricket ball during my ban yet people expected me to come back to international cricket and make an instant impact. That was an impossible task and yet critics were writing me off straight after my comeback. “It’s been about 18 months since my comeback and I think I am now showing the results of the hard work that I have put in. “People need to be patient and I had to be patient, too, as these things take time.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd