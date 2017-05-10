Relive Misbah-ul-Haq’s 56-ball 100, watch video

Misbah-ul-Haq scored a hundred in 56 balls against Australia. (Source: AP) Misbah-ul-Haq scored a hundred in 56 balls against Australia. (Source: AP)

Misbah-ul-Haq has played some spectacular innings in his Test career and one of them came against Australia in 2014-15 in Abu Dhabi when the right-handed batsman smashed a hundred against the Aussies in just 56 balls.

Pakistan were playing a two-match Test series against Australia and were already leading 1-0 before coming into this particular match. Batting first, Pakistan smashed a mammoth 570/6 (d) after riding on a double hundred from Younis Khan and hundreds from Azhar Ali and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

In reply, the Pakistani bowling line up ripped apart the Australian batting line up and bundled them out for 261 runs. Imran Khan scalped three wickets while Zulfiqar Babar, Yasir Shah and Rahat Ali picked two apiece in the process.

Mitchell Marsh was the only batsman who showed some mettle and scored 87 runs during Australia’s first innings before he was undone by Rahat Ali.

Later, Azhar Ali once again chipped in with an unbeaten hundred while Misbah’s knock off 57-ball 101 guided Pakistan to a total of 293/3. This was the second hundred for both Azhar and Misbah in the match.

The captain, during the innings, grabbed the record of then fastest hundred in Tests as he equaled the record of West Indies great Viv Richards after completing his hundred in 56 balls. Richards smashed a Test hundred in 56 balls in the year 1985-86 against England in St John’s. The record was later broken by Brendon McCullum in 2015-16 after he scored a Test hundred in 54 balls.

