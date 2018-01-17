Records tumble as New Zealand humble Kenya in ICC U-19 World Cup

New Zealand U19 batsman Jakob Bhula became the highest scorer at ICC U-19 World Cups. (Source: ICC Instagram) New Zealand U19 batsman Jakob Bhula became the highest scorer at ICC U-19 World Cups. (Source: ICC Instagram)

New Zealand thumped Kenya in a group stage game at Hagley Oval in the ICC U-19 World Cup to triumph by 243 runs. In the process, New Zealand accumulated record for second highest score at an U-19 World Cup and opening batsman Jacob Bhula scored the highest individual score at the extravaganza.

The Kiwi Under-19s opening batsman slammed 180 from 144 balls on Wednesday as his side racked up a jaw dropping 436/4 against Kenya in Christchurch. Unfortunately for Kenya, Bhula wasn’t alone to keep the scorers busy. Fellow Wellingtonian Rachin Ravindra hit 117 from 101 balls at the other end, to forge a mammoth 245-run opening stand, while Finn Allen hit 90 from 40 balls to put Kenya out of the game. In reply, Kenya scored 193/4 in the 50 overs to go down by 243 runs.

The previous highest individual score at the tournament was Donovan Pagon’s 176 for West Indies against Scotland in 2002 in Dunedin. Overall, Australia hold the record Australia for the highest ever team total, blasting Kenya for 480/6 at the same tournament and same ground as Pagon’s individual innings.

For New Zealand, the previous best at the U-19 level at the tournament belonged to James Marshall who scored 164 against Namibia against South Africa in 1998.

BRIEF SCORES: New Zealand 436/4 (J Bhula 180 off 144, R Ravindra 117 off 101, F Allen 90 off 40) beat Kenya 193/4 (A Gandhi 63 off 106, T Ochieng 39 off 47; R Ravindra 2-33 off 10) by 243 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd